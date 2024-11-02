Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Best PC settings

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 marks the latest installment in a series of fast-paced shooters, and similar to its earlier versions, it introduces not only a new campaign and multiplayer elements but also improved graphics. While enhancing your graphics card or CPU is always a beneficial way to increase performance for new, demanding games, adjusting the settings can also significantly influence your experience and optimize your system’s performance.

To help you achieve the finest gaming experience, we’ve compiled a list of optimal settings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offers numerous settings to adjust, allowing you to customize the game to your preferences. While many of these settings don’t dramatically affect performance or visuals on their own, selecting the right options can lead to a noteworthy improvement in your system’s performance and, ultimately, your frames per second (FPS).

Cinematic gameplay

This configuration aims to make the game appear as visually appealing as possible by disabling or reducing visual features deemed unnecessary. Play at your monitor’s native resolution and aim to match your settings as closely as possible, while ensuring the frame rate remains smooth and comfortable for your hardware.

Dynamic Resolution: Disabled

Upscaling/Sharpening: Set to FSR or DLSS at the highest quality level. If you prefer not to use this, you can disable it, but I don’t notice much difference at “Native” settings.

VRAM Scale Target: 80%

Variable Rate Shading: Enabled

Nvidia/AMD Frame Generation: Disabled — only activate if you absolutely need extra frames

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Detail Quality Level: High

Particle Resolution: Normal

Bullet Impacts: Enabled

Persistent Effects: Enabled

Shader Quality: Medium

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Local Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow Quality: High

Screen Space Shadows: High

Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: High

Screen Space Reflections: High

Static Reflection Quality: High

Tessellation: All

Volumetric Quality: Medium

Deferred Physics Quality: High

Weather Grid Volumes: Ultra

Water Quality: All

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Depth Of Field, World Motion Blur, Weapon Motion Blur, and Film Grain: Disabled — a matter of personal preference, but generally preferred off by most players

Competitive gameplay

Dynamic Resolution: Disabled

Upscaling/Sharpening: Set to FSR or DLSS at Quality level

VRAM Scale Target: 60%

Variable Rate Shading: Enabled

Nvidia/AMD Frame Generation: Disabled

Texture Resolution: Normal

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Detail Quality Level: Normal

Particle Resolution: Normal

Bullet Impacts: Disabled

Persistent Effects: Disabled

Shader Quality: Medium

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Minimal

Local Streaming Quality: Normal

Shadow Quality: Low

Screen Space Shadows: Disabled

Occlusion and Screen Space Lighting: Low

Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Static Reflection Quality: High

Tessellation: Near

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Weather Grid Volumes: Low

Water Quality: Disabled

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Depth Of Field, World Motion Blur, Weapon Motion Blur, and Film Grain: Disabled

System requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Minimum system requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

Video Memory: 2GB

Storage Space: SSD with 102GB of free space

Note: The aforementioned storage requirements apply only to the base game’s campaign and multiplayer modes. Additional space will be needed if you plan to install Warzone as well.

The minimum specifications for this game are easily attainable for virtually any gaming PC manufactured in the last five years.