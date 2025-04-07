Video: Passengers and customs officials clash over lehenga dispute at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A heated altercation broke out at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport between female passengers and customs officials, ARY News reported on Monday.

The dispute began when two female passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi raised objections to customs officials over the non-clearance of their luggage, which included Lehenga dresses and closed-circuit cameras.

The viral video shows the two parties engaged in a physical altercation, with female passengers and customs officials slapping each other.

At one point, a female customs officer was seen grabbing one of the passengers by the hair and dragging her away.

Customs officials confirmed that the scuffle was triggered by the clearance issues related to the closed-circuit cameras and Lehenga dresses. The passengers had arrived from Abu Dhabi.

Authorities have taken one of the women into custody for slapping a customs officer. A case has been registered against the passenger, and further legal action is being pursued.

Earlier, a former Quetta commissioner, Iftikhar Jogezai, and his daughter were offloaded from a Quetta-Islamabad flight after misbehaving and assaulting a flight attendant.

The incident began during check-in when the father-daughter duo reportedly engaged in misconduct with airline personnel.

Matters escalated mid-flight when a female flight attendant instructed them to fasten seat belts and stop meal service. The former commissioner’s daughter used ‘inappropriate language’ and caused a disturbance.

Upon being informed, the pilot contacted air traffic control and brought the aircraft back to the runway. Airport Security Force (ASF) was called in, and the two passengers were asked to disembark. However, the woman refused to leave and ‘punched’ the flight attendant, causing injuries.