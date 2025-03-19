VIDEO: Ex-commissioner’s daughter abuses, assaults cabin crew on Quetta-Isb flight

A former Quetta commissioner, Iftikhar Jogezai, and his daughter were offloaded from a Quetta-Islamabad flight after misbehaving and assaulting a flight attendant.

The incident began during check-in when the father-daughter duo reportedly engaged in misconduct with airline personnel.

Matters escalated mid-flight when a female flight attendant instructed them to fasten seat belts and stop meal service. The former commissioner’s daughter used ‘inappropriate language’ and caused a disturbance.

Upon being informed, the pilot contacted air traffic control and brought the aircraft back to the runway. Airport Security Force (ASF) was called in, and the two passengers were asked to disembark. However, the woman refused to leave and ‘punched’ the flight attendant, causing injuries.

Later, Airport Security Force (ASF) detained both individuals.

The ex-commissioner and his daughter were allowed to leave after a written apology on the incident.

