Call of Duty: World War II returns to PC Game Pass

Activision has announced bringing back Call of Duty: World War II to the Microsoft Store and Xbox PC App.

In a statement, the developer announced that the 2017 title was available for PC Game Pass players, more than a month after it was taken down.

Call of Duty: World War II was delisted from PC Game Pass and Microsoft Store on July 4 after hackers accessed players’ PCs and install malware.

While Activision did not explicitly mention the hacking activity behind the decision, it did say that the game was pulled to investigate “an issue.”

The developer had delisted the Call of Duty: WWII from the PC Game Pass, however the Xbox version remains active since its launch in June.

Not much is known about the issue and its fix as Activision usually avoids talking about security issues in its games, saying that disclosing such information would only help bad actors create new workarounds and exploits.

Call of Duty: WWII from developer Sledgehammer Games was launched on November 3 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

The game takes take place between 1944 and 1945, and engages players in combat across many of the most iconic locations of World War II.

Gamers play as Ronald “Red” Daniels, with supporting squadmates including soldiers voiced by Josh Duhamel, Jeffrey Pierce, Jonathan Tucker, and Brett Zimmerman.

The next entry in the franchise is Black Ops 7, which is set in 2035, over 40 years after the events of its predecessor, and will feature a star-studded cast.