Calls for action: Kramnik faces permanent ban as FIDE CEO Sutovsky is urged to resign

Chess professionals are urging the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to impose a permanent ban on former world champion Vladimir Kramnik and demanding the resignation of FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky in response to their comments regarding the death of grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky.

A respectful player and streamer, Naroditsky, passed away on October 20 at the age of 29. He was known for his engaging commentary and teaching, becoming a grand master at just 18 and amassing a significant online following.

Before his death, Naroditsky was among several players accused of cheating by Kramnik, who had expressed ongoing concerns about fairness in online chess. During his final stream, Naroditsky expressed distress over these accusations, noting that any strong performance might lead others to “assume the worst of intentions”.

After the stream, Kramnik commented online, criticising the chess community’s focus on appearances and dismissing the underlying issues.

In the aftermath of Naroditsky’s passing, notable figures in chess, including Nemo Zhou and GothamChess, have called for disciplinary action against Kramnik. Zhou emphasised the need for FIDE to revoke Kramnik’s titles and championship status, stating, “It’s time to stop worrying about the backlash”. World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura echoed this sentiment, thanking Zhou for his clarity.

Sutovsky faced backlash for his comment that “virtue signalling and like-grabbing is the worst way to pay respect to Danya”, prompting Zhou to demand his resignation for failing to protect players. Sutovsky later acknowledged that his remarks were “poorly worded” and admitted that FIDE “could and should have done better”.

Kramnik has previously faced disciplinary action, including a 6-month suspension from Chess.com events for unfounded cheating allegations. FIDE has yet to announce any new measures regarding the situation.