Callum Turner reclaims frontrunner status to play next James Bond as casting odds shift

The race to cast the next James Bond remains one of Hollywood’s most volatile side stories. With Amazon MGM Studios actively conducting its search under director Denis Villeneuve and casting veteran Nina Gold, prediction markets are shifting constantly—and Callum Turner has once again climbed to the top spot.

According to prediction data from BonusFinder, the 36-year-old British actor currently sits as the betting favorite at 5/4 odds, regaining momentum after months of fluctuating rumors surrounding Daniel Craig’s successor.

Breakdown of the Latest James Bond Betting Odds

No one has officially been announced as the next James Bond, but betting markets are already tracking who’s got the most buzz.

Right now Callum Turner leads the pack as the favorite at 5/4. He’s known for Masters of the Air and Fantastic Beasts.

Tied for second at 10/3 are Louis Partridge from Enola Holmes and Disclaimer, and Tom Francis, who made waves in Sunset Boulevard on the West End.

Harris Dickinson sits at 4/1 after standout roles in Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw.

Bringing up the rear at 5/1 each are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, seen recently in Kraven the Hunter and Bullet Train, and Jacob Elordi, famous for Euphoria and Saltburn.

With no casting confirmation yet, these odds reflect a mix of fan speculation, insider chatter, and prediction market trends.

Other notable contenders maintaining presence in the top pack include Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

Why the Frontrunner Keeps Changing

Tracking the 007 betting market requires patience, as rumor cycles frequently send odds soaring before reality sets in.

For instance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson surged dramatically on prediction platforms like Polymarket in mid-July after reports circulated that he had received an outright offer. However, when no official confirmation materialized, his odds dropped back down, allowing Turner to reclaim the top spot.

Key Industry Insight: Franchise producers are reportedly targeting a British actor in his late twenties or early thirties—a criteria that explains why rising talent like Louis Partridge and Tom Francis continue to climb the board despite having lighter action resumes.

Beyond 007: Bond Girl and Villain Odds

Betting activity isn’t limited to the lead spy. Prediction markets have also dialed in on secondary casting for the upcoming reboot:

Bond Girl Favorite: Sydney Sweeney leads at 1/4 odds, holding a firm lead over Florence Pugh and Zendaya.

Villain Favorite: Cillian Murphy sits out front at 3/1 odds, followed closely by Colin Farrell and Oscar Isaac.

Timeline: When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

Industry consensus suggests an official casting announcement could land before the end of 2026, with production targeting a global theatrical release around 2027. However, given the massive creative overhaul under Amazon MGM Studios, producers are taking a deliberate, unhurried approach to ensure the franchise’s next chapter starts on solid footing.