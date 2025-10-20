Callum Turner spills beans on surprising first encounter with fiancée Dua Lipa

Callum Turner has spilled the beans on his surprising first meeting with fiancée Dua Lipa.

During his recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 35-year-old star shared that he and the Levitating singer met over drinks before a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

“We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,” The Boys in the Boat actor told the outlet.

He further shared, “It’s called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, ‘I just finished the first chapter too.’ I said, ‘So we’re on the same page.’”

Callum Turner went on to describe the moment with Dua Lipa as something straight out of a Hollywood film.

“In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment],” he added.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 after attended the Masters of the Air premiere together in London.

The singer confirmed engagement to Callum Turner during an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.