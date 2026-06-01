Callum Turner tears up after watching Dua Lipa walk down the aisle

Callum Turner reportedly became emotional as he watched Dua Lipa walk down the aisle during the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony in London.

According to a report by The Suns, the actor was moved to tears when he first saw the singer in her bridal ensemble as they exchanged vows at the historic Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, May 31. The private ceremony was attended by just eight guests, including close family members.

Sources claimed that Turner was visibly emotional throughout the ceremony. “He was in tears and shaky,” an insider shared.

The wedding marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, who opted for a simple and elegant celebration before a larger wedding event planned in Sicily later this week.

For the special occasion, Dua stunned in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit paired with white gloves, a Bulgari necklace and a dramatic wide-brimmed hat designed by renowned milliner Stephen Jones. She completed the look with white Christian Louboutin heels and a yellow bouquet.

Meanwhile, Turner looked sharp in a tailored navy suit as he stood waiting for his bride.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, and the singer confirmed the couple’s engagement in June 2025.