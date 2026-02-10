Callum Vinson cast as Atreus in Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ series

Prime Video’s upcoming God of War series has added another major cast member, announcing that Callum Vinson will play Atreus, the young son of Kratos, portrayed by Ryan Hurst.

The show will follow the story of the two most recent entries in the popular video game franchise, focusing on Kratos and Atreus as they journey to spread the ashes of Faye, Kratos’ late wife and Atreus’ mother.

Atreus is described as a 10-year-old boy who grew up in isolation, raised almost entirely by his mother in a remote forest cabin. Callum Vinson will portray the character’s journey from an innocent, curious child to someone struggling to earn his father’s approval while navigating a dangerous world.

The series promises to explore the complex bond between father and son, with Atreus’ skills as an archer, his affinity for animals, and his intense curiosity coming to the forefront.

Callum Vinson brings experience to the role, having played Amanda Seyfried’s son in Peacock’s Long Bright River. He also appears in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Night Agent.

Later this year, Vinson is set to portray a young Jason Voorhees in Crystal Lake, Peacock and A24’s prequel to Friday the 13th. His growing profile makes him a strong choice for Atreus, a pivotal role in the God of War adaptation.

The God of War’s cast already features Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Together, they bring the world of Norse mythology and the intense narrative of God of War to life for fans and newcomers alike.

The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with PlayStation Productions and showrunner Ronald D. Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

With Callum Vinson joining the series, expectations for the portrayal of Atreus are high. Fans of the franchise now have a familiar face to follow as the story of God of War expands beyond the games, bringing its mix of adventure, family, and myth to the small screen.