Cambridge International Education (CIE) has cancelled the AS Level Mathematics Paper 9709/12 after confirming that the paper was leaked before it was being taken.

Cambridge International said the leaked paper would not be used in the assessment process and announced that a replacement examination would now be held on 9 June 2026 for affected candidates.

CIE has said all students in the affected regions would be required to retake the examination, but no additional fee would be charged to students or schools.

The examination board said schools would receive further guidance and operational details by 15 May, while students had been advised to focus on their remaining examinations.

It added that the overall results release date of 11 August 2026 would remain unchanged.

In a statement, CIE said it had launched an investigation into the leaked paper and was working with law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible.

The CIE also cautioned that individuals involved in sharing confidential exam material could face permanent bans from Cambridge examinations.

It also said action was being taken against social media accounts allegedly involved in selling examination papers online.

CIE further warned students and parents about “fake paper leak mafias” circulating misleading material on social media platforms.

Cambridge International reiterated its commitment to maintaining a fair, transparent and secure examination system.