ISLAMABAD: Cambridge International Education on Thursday confirmed that an AS Level Computer Science paper was leaked before the scheduled examination in Pakistan and announced a new date for the postponed A Level Mathematics exam.

In an official statement, Cambridge said the replacement exam for Cambridge International A Level Mathematics Paper 32 (9709) will now be held on Monday, June 8, as part of the June 2026 examination series.

“On 13 May we communicated that we were taking the precautionary step of postponing the exam for Cambridge International A Level Mathematics Paper 32,” the statement said.

Cambridge added that the release date for Cambridge International AS & A Level results — August 11, 2026 — will remain unchanged.

The education board also provided an update regarding investigations into Cambridge International AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 52 (9709/52) and AS Level Computer Science Paper 12 (9618/12).

“On 13 May, we confirmed that Cambridge International AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 52, taken in administrative Zones 3 and 4, was shared prematurely against our strict regulations,” the statement noted.

“We must now also confirm that Cambridge International AS Level Computer Science Paper 12, taken on 12 May, was shared prematurely in Pakistan against our strict regulations.”

Cambridge clarified that although the leaked material circulated widely in Pakistan, it does not necessarily mean the source of the breach originated there. Investigations into the origin of the leak are still ongoing.

The board said its priority was to ensure fairness for students who did not engage in malpractice.

“That means making sure those who cheated receive no advantage so that all students applying to university compete on an equal basis,” the statement said.

For AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 52, Cambridge said it would apply its established “assessed marks” process for all candidates in Zones 3 and 4.

For AS Level Computer Science Paper 12, the same assessed marks approach will be used for all candidates in Pakistan.

Cambridge explained that assessed marks are a widely researched method also used by other UK examination boards, particularly in cases where students miss exams for valid reasons such as illness or injury.

The board said universities recognize and trust results awarded through this method.

Commitment to exam security

Cambridge said it has faced “sustained and focused efforts” to steal examination papers during the June 2026 series and is actively responding to the threat.

“The theft of this and other exam papers remains the subject of a detailed investigation,” the statement added.

The board said it is pursuing legal action against those responsible and is working with law enforcement agencies and social media platforms.

It warned that strict sanctions, including permanent disqualification from Cambridge qualifications and operations, would be imposed on anyone found sharing or misusing confidential exam material.

Cambridge also noted that exam security challenges are not unique to one examination board and that security protocols are continuously updated to counter evolving malpractice threats.

The board further advised students to remain cautious of scams and misinformation related to leaked papers and online malpractice.