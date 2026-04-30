Cambridge confirms AS Level Mathematics paper leak

Islamabad: Cambridge International Education (CIE) on Thursday confirmed that an AS Level Mathematics examination paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled exam.

In an official statement, Cambridge said that the Cambridge International AS Level Mathematics Paper 12 (9709), conducted across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Pakistan, and South Asia, had been “shared prematurely” in violation of exam regulations.

The examination body said it has launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the leak and to decide on the next course of action.

“Our priority is to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by this incident, and we are taking all possible measures to protect the integrity of our exams,” the statement said, urging candidates to continue preparing for upcoming examinations.

Cambridge added that decisions regarding further action will be made by senior professionals based on verified facts, with a focus on maintaining the reliability of grades and minimizing disruption and distress for students.

The organization emphasized that such incidents are rare and that strict action is taken against any centres or individuals found involved in malpractice.

“We value the trust placed in us to deliver over two million exams each year across 160 countries and to provide fair and reliable results,” the statement added.

Cambridge has asked students and schools to remain patient and said it will provide an update on the situation by May 7, 2026.