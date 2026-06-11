Camel brutally tortured in Tharparkar

MITHI: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two suspects for allegedly torturing a female camel and gouging out one of its eyes in a village in Sindh’s Tharparkar district.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, prompting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to order strict action against those responsible and ensure the animal receives the best possible medical treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s House, Murad Ali Shah directed the Livestock and Fisheries Department to provide round-the-clock monitoring and veterinary care until the camel fully recovers.

The Livestock Department informed the chief minister that the camel’s condition had stabilized following treatment. Officials said the animal is now able to stand, walk, eat, and drink without significant difficulty.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Haleem Jagirani, who personally visited the village to assess the situation, reported considerable improvement in the animal’s health.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar Arif Aziz informed the chief minister that police had registered an FIR at Khensar Police Station and arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

According to a report prepared by the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Sindh, a veterinary team visited the village in Union Council Charnhor, Taluka Chachro, and conducted a detailed clinical examination of the injured camel.

The examination revealed that the camel’s right eyeball had been severely damaged beyond recovery.

According to the animal’s owner, the camel was allegedly seized by a neighbour on May 25 and kept confined at his residence, where it was subjected to severe physical abuse. The owner said he managed to recover the animal two days later but delayed reporting the incident due to alleged threats and pressure from the suspects.

The FIR states that when the complainant traced the camel to a nearby village, Khan Muhammad Rind, he found it tied up inside an enclosure with its legs bound.

According to the complainant, when he confronted the owners of the enclosure, several individuals gathered and argued that the camel frequently entered their land and consumed their fodder.

Veterinary officials said treatment began immediately and included wound cleaning and dressing, administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics, pain management medication, intravenous fluid therapy, and nutritional support through multivitamins and other supplements.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the Livestock Department to continue providing all necessary medical care and submit regular updates on the animal’s condition. He also sought a report on legal action taken against those involved in the incident.

He also appreciated the prompt response of the Livestock and Fisheries Department and directed Secretary Kazim Jatoi to ensure the availability of all resources required for the camel’s treatment and rehabilitation.