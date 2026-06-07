ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to initiate the production of high-grade camel milk powder under a new development initiative aimed at value addition in the livestock sector.

According to official planning documents, the “High-Value Camel Milk Powder Development Project” is estimated to cost around Rs 1 billion. For the upcoming fiscal year, an allocation of Rs 85 million has been proposed. The project is expected to help boost foreign exchange earnings through exports while also improving conditions in arid and rain-fed regions of the country.

In addition, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research is proposed to receive Rs 3.2 billion in the next fiscal year. Out of this, Rs 925 million has been suggested for eight new development schemes, while Rs 2.275 billion is proposed for already ongoing projects under the ministry.

A new initiative for potato seed production and distribution centers is also planned. The project carries an estimated total cost of Rs 4.59 billion, with Rs 120 million proposed for allocation in the upcoming fiscal year. Officials say the project is intended to strengthen seed quality, improve yields, and support farmers’ productivity.

The government has also decided to launch the “Prime Minister National Farmer Producer Organization Programme,” which will have a total estimated cost of Rs 7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, Rs 100 million has been earmarked for its initial phase. The programme is designed to improve farmer organization, market access, and value chain efficiency.

Separately, a new “Prime Minister National District Development Programme” has been approved in principle. The total cost of this initiative is estimated at Rs 7.5 billion, with Rs 100 million proposed for allocation in the upcoming fiscal year. The programme aims to support balanced regional development at the district level.