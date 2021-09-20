Cameo application allows fans to get personal with celebrities

Are you a movie or sports fan and want to speak with the cast and the players? An application named Cameo has released a feature that will allow the fans to have a personal 15-minute interaction with their favourite celebrities.

The latest feature has been named Cameo Calls. The fan-celebrity interaction have different prices.

The users will have to visit Cameo’s website and look for schedules to purchase. Then, the customer will be provided with a code that will be used to start the interaction.

However, it is the celebrities who will set the time, date and duration of the interaction.

Cameo had the inclusion of Zoom for the celebrities’ fans to have a conversation with them last year. However, the project was brought to halt last year.

The users can make their interaction a memorable one as the in-built photo-op mode allows them to take a selfie as well.

However, the feature can be problematic as well because it will not be easy to have a conversation with your favourite star because of their happy hours.

It is to be noted that the feature is rolled out amidst the coronavirus protocols where events such as concerts and promotional events have been cancelled due to safety concerns. Now, the fans can exclusively speak with them while staying safe and away from the crowds.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cameo Steven Galanis believe that the feature will change the idea of the meet and greet session with the fans and celebrities.

“We foresee Cameo Calls replacing meet and greets at music festivals and world tours, fan conventions, sporting events, and more,” Glanis said.

It was stated that more than 3,000 calls have been tested by celebrities that included singers and actors.