‘Camera On Hai’: Shehbaz Sharif trolled over another public stunt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took an aerial view of flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures after heavy rains and floods have unleashed devastation in the province.

While taking an aerial view along with concerned officials, the prime minister was caught on camera giving directions to an official after being told that he was being filmed.

In a video, circulating on social media, PM Shehbaz Sharif can be seen sitting in a normal mode in a plane.

As soon the videographer told PM that his aerial view is being filmed on camera, Shehbaz quickly started issuing directions to officials.

Shehbaz’s act soon caught the attention of netizens, who were quick to troll him.

