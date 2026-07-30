Filmmaker Cameron Crowe has revealed why his planned biopic about legendary music producer Phil Spector, which was set to star Tom Cruise, never made it to the big screen.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Church Studio podcast, the Oscar-winning writer and director recalled developing the project in the late 1990s after the success of Jerry Maguire.

According to Crowe, Cruise was enthusiastic about portraying Spector, and the pair even met the music producer to discuss the film.

He described a meeting at Spector’s home with Cruise and music executive Allen Klein, calling the house “like a museum” and comparing its atmosphere to the classic film Sunset Boulevard.

Crowe said Spector appeared fascinated by the idea of Cruise portraying him on screen.

“I could see his eyes looking at Tom Cruise,” Crowe recalled. “He was in love with that idea.”

However, as he continued working on the screenplay, Crowe began to feel that Spector’s story extended beyond the period he initially intended to portray.

“The movie was supposed to stop at River Deep – Mountain High, and I just had this feeling that there was going to be more to that story,” he said. “It just felt like there was a darkness around him that was compelling and palpable.”

Crowe admitted he ultimately questioned whether he was the right person to tell Spector’s story, fearing the film could become an overly celebratory portrait while missing the darker aspects of the producer’s life.