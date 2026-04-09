Cameron Diaz brings 1989 cult classic Troop Beverly Hills back for TriStar

Cameron Diaz added another major project to her growing list of comeback roles, brought a beloved 1989 cult comedy back to the big screen.

TriStar Pictures is developing a sequel to Troop Beverly Hills with Diaz, 53, attached and currently considering starring in the film. Clea DuVall, 48, will direct and has written the screenplay.

DuVall is known for directing The Intervention and Happiest Season, and recently appeared on screen in last year’s Swiped. The original Troop Beverly Hills starred Shelley Long as Phyllis, a wealthy Beverly Hills woman who takes over her daughter’s Girl Scout troop as a way of staying close to her during a divorce.

The film was not considered as successful when it was released, but it has built a devoted following over the decades and is now widely regarded as a cult classic. No plot details for the sequel have been shared.

The project adds to what has become a remarkably busy period for Diaz, who returned to screens in 2025 after a decade away with the Netflix action comedy Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx.

She also stars with Keanu Reeves and Matt Bomer in Jonah Hill’s comedy Outcome, which begins streaming on Apple TV+ on April 10, and was photographed filming a separate project in New York City in March.

A romantic comedy directed by Stephen Merchant is also in the works, as is an action-comedy titled Bad Day, in which she plays a single mother having the worst day of her life. She is additionally expected to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5 in 2027.