Cameron Diaz expands family with third child

A new member has reportedly joined American actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden’s expanding family.

Cameron Diaz shared the joyful news via Instagram that the pair, who have been married since 2015, welcomed their third child—a boy named Nautas Madden—on Monday, May 4. The vocalist captioned the announcement post, featuring the single “Castle on the Hill” by his band, Good Charlotte, writing: “Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world, son!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

The 53-year-old star added, “We love life with our family—our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast… Sending all our best wishes—the Madden Family.” Diaz’s husband also responded in the comments section with heart and star emojis.

As is their custom, the proud parents have not yet revealed a photo of the newborn. However, Benji posted several images explaining the meaning behind the name Nautas: “Sailor, navigator, voyager” and “One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

Cameron Diaz and the 47-year-old Madden also share a daughter, Raddix (born in 2019), and a son, Cardinal (born in 2024). Notably, Diaz is poised to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Apple TV+ film Outcome, marking her return to acting after a decade-long hiatus.