Cameron Diaz ‘feels beyond lucky’ to become mom to second baby at 51

In a latest Instagram post, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their ‘awesome’ baby boy, Cardinal, on Friday.

According to a recent report by People magazine, Cameron Diaz, who celebrated her 51st birthday in August 2023, is elated to embrace family life with her husband Benji Madden, aged 45, and their two children. The couple’s family now includes their daughter Raddix, born in 2019 via surrogacy, and their son Cardinal, whose birth date has not been disclosed yet.

Cameron ‘feels beyond lucky to have two children’

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication, “Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have always desired to expand their family, as they cherish the experience of parenthood. Cameron had dreamt of becoming a mother for years and becomes deeply emotional when discussing her journey to motherhood. She considers herself incredibly fortunate to now have two children.”

Baby announcement for Cameron Diaz’s child no. 2

Cameron Diaz and her husband, musician Benji Madden, took to Instagram on Friday to share the joyous news of welcoming a baby boy into their family.

Their caption read, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours…”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s daughter

Cameron Diaz, renowned for her roles in iconic films such as “The Mask” (1994), “There’s Something About Mary” (1998), “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), and “The Holiday” (2006), has had a storied career in Hollywood. In 2015, she tied the knot with Benji Madden, a prominent member of the band Good Charlotte.

They also used Instagram in January 2020 to announce the birth of daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019. At the time, Cameron and Benji expressed their intention to maintain privacy regarding their daughter, refraining from sharing further photos or details.

Cameron took a break from acting in 2014, but her first movie in a decade is set to premiere this year. She will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, which also features Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Kyle Chandler.

