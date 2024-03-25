Cameron Diaz welcomes second baby with Benji Madden at 51

Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has become a mum for the second time aged 51 as she announced the arrival of a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, with her musician husband, Benji Madden.

The couple announced that they are “feeling so blessed and grateful” for the birth of their son, Cardinal Madden, in an Instagram post shared to both of their accounts.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” they wrote alongside an abstract drawing, but added that their new son is “really cute.”

Cardinal’s older sister, Raddix, was born in December 2019.

Cameron Diaz, who turned 21 in August 2023, and Benji Madden met in 2014 and got married eight months later.

An international media outlet, quoting a source, reported that Diaz has been hoping for a second baby, saying, “For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children.”

Diaz has previously expressed her emotions about becoming a mother, highlighting the profound impact it has had on her life.

The star of There’s Something About Mary and The Mask stepped back from acting in recent years, as she concentrated on raising her little girl.

However she will be back on screens for the first time in years later in 2024, when she appears alongside Jamie Foxx in the aptly titled Netflix film, Back in Action.