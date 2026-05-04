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Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child with Husband Benji Madden: A Look at Their Growing Family

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 04, 2026
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Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child with Husband Benji Madden: A Look at Their Growing Family
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