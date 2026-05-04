Cameron Diaz Welcomes Third Child with Husband Benji Madden: A Look at Their Growing Family

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have announced the arrival of their third child, a baby boy named Nautas Madden. The couple, who have been married since 2015, already have two kids, Raddix, 6, and Cardinal, 2.

Benji, the guitarist of Good Charlotte, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden.

Welcome to the world Son!!” Cameron responded with heart and sparkle emojis, expressing her joy.

The name Nautas has a special meaning – “Sailor, navigator, voyager” and “One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown”.

This is the third child for Cameron, who took a decade-long break from acting to focus on her family and personal life.

Cameron, 53, has been open about her journey to motherhood, citing her age and decision to prioritize family. She’s recently returned to acting, starring in films like “Back in Action” and “Outcome”.

About Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is a talented American actress, author, and entrepreneur who’s been making waves in Hollywood since the 1990s.

Born on August 30, 1972, in San Diego, California, she’s known for her captivating performances in films like “The Mask,” “There’s Something About Mary,” and “Shrek”.

Diaz’s career took off with her breakout role in “The Mask” (1994) alongside Jim Carrey, earning her a spot as a leading actress in romantic comedies. She’s also voiced Princess Fiona in the “Shrek” franchise and starred in “Charlie’s Angels” and “Gangs of New York”.

Awards and Recognition:

Golden Globe nominations for “Being John Malkovich,” “Vanilla Sky,” and “Gangs of New York”.

MTV Movie Awards and People’s Choice Awards winner.

Recent Updates:

Diaz returned to acting in 2022 with the Netflix film “Back in Action” alongside Jamie Foxx. She’s set to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in “Shrek 5” in 2026.