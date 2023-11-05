WATCH: Cameron Green’s bat goes flying with ball during Eng vs Aus match

Australia defeated England by 33 runs in the blockbuster clash of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After being put in to bat first by Jos Buttler, the Aussies scored a formidable 286 runs. England, meanwhile, only managed to gather 253 in reply, despite Dawid Malan (50) and Ben Stokes (64) both scoring vital half-centuries.

England’s sixth defeat in seven matches, a 33-run reverse against Australia in Ahmedabad, ended their semi-final hopes and left them bottom of the 10-team standings.

However, the match witnessed one of the funniest moments in the World Cup, involving Cameron Green’s bat.

Read more: End of an era, admits England’s Moeen

While facing England speedster Mark Wood, Cameron Green tried to pull the ball, but he missed the shot. During the process, he lost his hold on the bat as both the bat and ball went flying in the air and just landed short square-leg umpire Chris Gaffaney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The umpire also got fearful and ran away fearing that the bat might hit him.

Three English fielders, including Mark Wood, chased to get the ball landed between the approaching fielders, preventing them from catching it.