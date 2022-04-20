Camila Cabello reveals marriage plans behind ‘The X Factor’ audition

Singer Camila Cabello has revealed her real intentions behind auditioning for the reality TV competition ‘The X Factor’, said she ‘wanted to marry’ her crush Harry Styles.

Camila Cabello – who started her career with a British reality competition ‘The X Factor’ a decade ago and finished in third place in the battle with her group ‘Fifth Harmony’ – spoke about the actual plan behind getting on to the show.

During her recent outing, Cabello announced to had a major crush on ‘One Direction’ singer Harry Styles, which was apparently her reason to audition for ‘The X Factor’ as well. “This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because it’s like 10 years ago… but I was literally like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles!’” the ‘Senorita’ singer told the host.

“I didn’t think we were going to get married, but I was like, I’m gonna audition for X-Factor, we’re gonna meet, and I’m gonna become a singer, and we’ll probably fall in love!'” the songstress detailed her plan.

For those unversed, Harry rose to fame with the same show, a different season than Cabello though.

Well, even though the ‘Cinderella’ star couldn’t fulfill her dream of marrying Styles, she dated another heartthrob Shawn Mendes for over two years before parting their ways in November 2021.

