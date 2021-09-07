Camila Cabello says her Cinderella has ambition, stands for diversity

Singer Camila Cabello had no plans of being an actor until she had her Cinderella moment when Kay Cannon came calling with a glass slipper – the titular role in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella.

The Grammy-nominated Cabello landed her first acting role as Cinderella, a big move for diversity seeing how a Cuban American girl was picked to play the most famous princess onscreen.

The importance of this is not lost on Cabello who told Deadline, “It’s really been an honour to play Cinderella, everything this film stands for, I stand for. It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence, and compassion.”

The Havana hitmaker added that her version of Cinderella has “ambition and big dreams for herself” and is not all about chasing the prince. “I also believe there are no good or evil people, we’re all just complicated and struggling through our own things. Those layers live within this story and its characters,” explained 24-year-old Camila Cabello.

Cabello also shared that the role came calling to her and that she had not been actively looking for an acting gig despite taking acting lessons recently – for her, it proved to be the perfect way to foray into acting because her Cinderella sings and dances, much like Camila Cabello in her singing career.

“With the film centring music in such a big way, it made things easier to ease into. I love movies and I love acting but I love music and singing so much. Being able to do something that allowed me to do all of those things was one of the reasons I was so excited to do this film,” she shared with Deadline.

Cinderella, directed and written by Kay Cannon, dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 3 and is available for streaming. The film also stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden among others.