Camila Cabello’s surprise Coachella rendition stuns fans

At the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, Camila Cabello stunned the audience with an unexpected onstage performance that left them utterly enthralled.

On April 12, the 29-year-old vocalist’s passionate performance ignited the stage. Fans were taken aback when Camila unexpectedly joined Young Thug for a thrilling rendition of “Havana” during his set.

“I’M GAGGED. SHE’S NOT PLAYING AROUND,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan commented, “She’s BACK.”

The pair has not performed the single together since the 2019 Grammy Awards, where the live rendition was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. Their Grammy appearance was not their first time performing the song live, however; they previously lit up the stage with “Havana” at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

CAMILA CABELLO’S SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT YOUNG THUG’S SET #Coachella pic.twitter.com/3P9GP4oGVh — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 13, 2026

The “Shameless” hitmaker had been teasing new music with studio photos and the mysterious message, “see cuz i relate cuz I am also in the middle of Miami,” just one month prior to the surprise appearance.

Earlier this year, Camila Cabello went into a ‘panic’ mode after suffering a shocking wardrobe malfunction while performing in Taiwan.

In a clip shared by a concertgoer on the video-sharing site TikTok, Camila Cabello can be seen holding her pink corset top, which had become undone, with her hand, as she continued to entertain the crowd with a smashing performance on ‘Chanel No. 5’, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The now-viral video sees the Fifth Harmony alum, currently on the Asia leg of her tour, come down the stage towards the audience, when a crew member rushed to tie back her corset. Once done, she took the stage back and continued like nothing happened, without letting the wardrobe malfunction affect her performance.