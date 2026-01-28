Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco lead Duffer Brothers’ dark new Netflix series

Netflix has released first-look images from Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, the new horror series tied to Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the Duffer Brothers. The show stars Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as leads.

With these images, Netflix is clearly positioning Something Very Bad is Going to Happen as a fresh chapter for the Duffers, one that leans more into psychological dread than nostalgic spectacle.

Details about Duffer Brothers’ Something Very Bad is Going to Happen are still deliberately scarce. What’s known so far is simple and unsettling. The story follows a couple on the verge of marriage whose lives begin to collapse after they are pulled into a sinister plot.

Whether that threat is supernatural, human, or something in between remains unclear. That uncertainty appears to be the point.

At the center of it all is Camila Morrone, who plays the bride-to-be. Camila Morrone’s presence dominates the first-look images, and her character already feels like the emotional anchor of the series.

This role puts Camila Morrone squarely in darker territory, far removed from glamour-driven drama. In Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, Camila Morrone looks trapped, wary, and increasingly isolated, exactly the kind of slow-building tension horror fans tend to appreciate. For Camila Morrone, this feels like a calculated move into more serious, high-stakes storytelling.

Alongside her is Adam DiMarco, continuing his post–White Lotus rise. Adam DiMarco plays the groom, equally caught in the web closing around them. The dynamic between Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco is key here.

Their characters are not just facing an external threat, but the strain that comes when trust begins to crack. Adam DiMarco brings a grounded, almost everyman quality that makes the danger feel closer to home. It’s another strong step forward for Adam DiMarco, who seems to be choosing his projects carefully.

Behind the camera, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen comes from writer Haley Z Boston, known for unsettling, offbeat work on Brand New Cherry Flavor and Hunters. Direction duties include Weronika Tofilska, whose recent projects showed a sharp eye for discomfort and emotional pressure.

The supporting cast adds serious weight. Jennifer Jason Leigh appears in the early images with a smile that feels anything but comforting, hinting at a character who knows more than she lets on.

Ted Levine, no stranger to disturbing roles, shows up in shadowy settings that immediately raise suspicion. Karla Crome, Gus Birney, Jeff Wilbusch, and Zlatko Burić round out a lineup that feels carefully chosen to keep viewers guessing about who can be trusted.

All of this lands at a sensitive moment for the Duffer brothers. After the controversial Stranger Things ending, expectations are complicated. Fans want reassurance. Critics want evolution. Something Very Bad is Going to Happen appears to be their answer, a quieter, mood-driven horror series that steps away from blockbuster scale and into something more intimate and unsettling.

For Netflix, the series fits neatly into its growing collection of prestige horror. For Camila Morrone, it’s a chance to redefine how audiences see her. For Adam DiMarco, it’s another opportunity to prove his range. And for the Duffer brothers, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen could be the project that reshapes the conversation around their post–Stranger Things future.

The eight-episode first season of Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is set to premiere on Netflix on March 26, 2026. Until then, the title alone is doing exactly what it should—making viewers uneasy.