Camila Morrone details Netflix horror series lead role

LOS ANGELES: Actress Camila Morrone has opened up about taking on her first-ever lead role in Netflix horror series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, saying the experience was both challenging and rewarding.

Speaking during an interview on TODAY, Morrone discussed her starring role as Rachel in Netflix’s horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, describing the character as emotionally demanding.

“It’s my first time leading a TV series,” Camila Morrone said. “It’s a heavy role that becomes significantly heavier as the story progresses.”

The actress also expressed excitement over the growing popularity and recognition of the horror genre, noting that horror films are increasingly becoming part of major awards conversations while also performing strongly at the box office.

“I love seeing horror get its momentum back,” she said. “There are incredible filmmakers, great performances, and audiences are really embracing the genre.”

Camila Morrone added that she feels fortunate to be part of the genre at a time when horror is enjoying widespread critical and commercial success.

Reflecting on her character Rachel, Morrone said she discovered she might be more superstitious than she initially thought, but stressed that she is very different from the character she portrays.

“I’m much more chatty, bubbly and outgoing,” she explained. “Rachel is paranoid, reserved and introverted.” Describing herself in real life, Camila Morrone joked that she is more like a “golden retriever.”

The actress admitted that filming the series pushed her outside her comfort zone, particularly because it was her first experience working in horror.

“I had never done horror before,” she said. “The blood, the gore and the late-night shoots were all new experiences for me.”

Camila Morrone also recalled one of the more unusual moments from production, when she was required to operate a camera during a scene in Episode 8.

“There was a shot focused entirely on my face, so the crew told me I’d be carrying and operating the camera myself,” she said. “Everyone was worried because the rig weighed around 60 pounds, but I told them, ‘Watch me.'”

Looking ahead, Camila Morrone discussed her upcoming Netflix limited series The Age of Innocence, in which she plays Ellen Olenska, a role famously portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1993 film adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic novel.

The character returns to New York following the collapse of her marriage to a Polish nobleman and struggles to find her place in society. Morrone described Ellen as a free-spirited, intelligent and strong-willed woman who also carries emotional conflict and guilt.

The actress said she feels grateful to be working on multiple projects and is enjoying a particularly busy period in her career.

Camila Morrone also laughed off comparisons to several Hollywood stars. While acknowledging that some people believe she resembles singer Dua Lipa, she said there were times when she looked more like Anne Hathaway, especially when she had bangs. She also noted that some fans have compared her voice to that of Sandra Bullock.

Away from acting, Camila Morrone revealed she is planning to travel to Dallas to watch Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team in action. A longtime Messi fan, she admitted that meeting the football legend would be a dream come true.

“I’d be lucky just to get a photo with him,” she said, adding that having a jersey signed by Messi would be one of her most cherished possessions.