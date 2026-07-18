The Queen Consort has supposedly instituted new daily habits, even convincing the King to change some lifelong habits to promote his health. The King has seemingly accepted a new approach to health under the watchful eyes of his devoted Queen Camilla.

In addition to supervising Charles’ new health regimen, Queen Camilla has also stepped in to maintain a hectic public schedule of engagements for the royal family.

“ With some reluctance he now has something to eat at lunchtime-a snack, really” a royal insider revealed of Charles.

The New Normal King Charles has never been one to take a break from his packed schedule, which traditionally did not include lunch because he saw it as too disruptive. As the monarch has been under treatment for a recent cancer diagnosis , he has begun to re-prioritize taking care of himself.

One health change Charles, at the behest of Queen Camilla and his doctors, agreed to in order to sustain him during his demanding royal duties was ending his lifelong habit of not eating lunch, a change he was reportedly somewhat reluctant to make. “With some reluctance he now has something to eat at lunchtime-a snack, really,” a source close to the palace revealed to Us Weekly.

It’s important, particularly if you have got an illness.” An avocado, for good reason, is well-known by dieticians as a good source of Monounsaturated Fatty Acids, or MUFA. Unlike the simple fats that can make a person feel tired, healthy MUFA helps sustain energy without causing fatigue – making it the perfect snack to prevent a person who would prefer to be behind a desk from falling asleep after a meal.

Queen Camilla Takes Over In addition to adjusting her own schedule and lifestyle to allow for additional public-facing royal duties that King Charles previously fulfilled, Queen Camilla is taking on a great responsibility to protect his health.

“ The Queen is managing Charles’ health and also has stepped up to help with the heavy workload by taking over public engagements on behalf of the King,” the palace insider continued.

“While it seems that the King may be looking forward to returning to some semblance of a routine he has long enjoyed – he does love to get to work – he understands the need for self-care, especially at this moment.

The Queen is his biggest supporter and advocate.”