Camilla Luddington Gives Advice to ‘Tomb Raider’ Sophie Turner

Camilla Luddington, who played Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video games, has shared a valuable tip with Sophie Turner, who’s taking on the iconic role in the upcoming Prime Video series. Luddington suggests Turner stock up on heating pads to soothe her muscles after intense stunts.

Luddington, who voiced and performed motion-capture for Lara Croft from 2013 to 2018, recalls being sore after filming crazy stunts. “I’m sure she has a lot of heating pads already all over her. That would be… Yes, yes. Hot baths and heating pads,” she told PEOPLE.

Turner, who started filming in January, recently experienced a minor injury, causing production to pause temporarily. Luddington also expressed interest in guest-starring as a villain in the series.

Tomb Raider is a popular video game franchise created by Core Design (later developed by Crystal Dynamics) that follows the adventures of archaeologist Lara Croft.

Background: The first game was released in 1996, and it quickly gained popularity for its mix of action, adventure, and puzzle-solving elements. The franchise has since expanded to include numerous games, movies, and other media. The series has undergone several reboots, with the most recent trilogy (2013-2018) focusing on Lara’s origin story and her transformation into a skilled survivor.

Lara Croft is known for her intelligence, athleticism, and determination, making her a beloved character in the gaming world. The upcoming Prime Video series is an adaptation of the games, with Sophie Turner taking on the iconic role.