Camilla rejects Charles' 'ridiculous' Harry peace plan?

Queen Camilla opposes King Charles’ efforts to bring Prince Harry back ahead of rumoured visit to UK Speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning another UK trip is said to be exposing ongoing tensions within the Royal Family.

If recent palace reports are to be believed, Queen Camilla is hesitant to reconcile the Sussexes with the other Royals, causing a rift between her and King Charles, who is apparently keen to bury the hatchet with his younger son. The push for a reunion It appears that King Charles is feeling increasingly driven to end the ongoing estrangement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Palace insiders are suggesting that, following recent health issues, the monarch feels compelled to embrace family harmony, and is considering extending an invitation to visit the royal family’s estate at Sandringham, or the royal home in Wales, Llwynyermodwy, and/or Balmoral, for some quality family time.

This desire for family harmony may have been reignited by a realisation of mortality or as a way to ensure the security of the succession to the throne. The push for family unity has run into the obstacle of Camilla’s reluctance however.

Why Queen Camilla is reluctant to reconcile the family Camilla has more reason than most to not want a royal reunion, with her son’s stepmother being called out as a ‘villian’ by the young Royal in his 2021 autobiography – and more! It was revealed earlier in 2023 that Prince Harry slammed his father’s wife Queen Camilla as a ‘villain’ and a ‘third person’ to the King and Queen, in a series of scathing comments.

“She was the third person in my parents’ marriage.”

He wrote, before going on to describe Camilla as being the person responsible for any upset that had happened. The personal nature of these criticisms has left Camilla understandably cautious and it seems to have become even more pronounced since King Charles had to undergo cancer treatment.

It is believed that she feels a royal reconciliation at this time would place an unnecessary emotional strain on Charles who is recuperating and should be kept stress free at this important time.

For the Royals, the next steps The King and Queen remain tight lipped on the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and whilst rumours continue to swirl, Buckingham Palace has confirmed no further details about a visit for the pair as of now. Only time will tell if the King can win over his wife.