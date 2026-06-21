Camilla Said No: Queen reportedly bans Meghan reunion

Queen Camilla has reportedly placed an “absolute ban” on any formal reunion meeting with Meghan Markle, despite the Duchess of Sussex considering a fresh attempt to mend royal relations during a possible summer 2026 UK visit with Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

The Reported Standoff: Camilla Unwilling to Be “Focal Point” of Sussex Reconciliation

Royal insiders told RadarOnline and Geo.tv that Camilla has “zero appetite” for becoming the center of another Sussex reconciliation effort. Sources claim the Queen, 78, made it clear to King Charles she won’t support forcing a return to royal life — the “prison” Meghan vowed never to re-enter. One report stated the royals have “already slapped a ban on any formal reunion meeting with either of the Sussexes”.

Veteran royal commentator Ingrid Seward told New! Magazine that Camilla “would never be rude or unpleasant” to Meghan, but “will be absolutely very, very wary of Meghan indeed”. The concern: any private exchange could be reframed for a global audience later.

Meghan’s Strategy: Why Camilla?

Though Prince Harry remains estranged from King Charles and Prince William, Meghan reportedly views Camilla as one of the most influential figures in the Firm. An insider told Heat that Meghan “knows that Camilla isn’t her biggest fan but she’s made up her mind to try,” calling it “very strategic” given Camilla’s known friction with Princess Kate.

“She’s done trying to kiss up to Kate, that it’s pointless, and she’s decided that bonding with Camilla is her best, and really only, bet,” the source said. Meghan is said to believe that “because there has been so much distance between them, there may actually be an opportunity to start with a clean slate”.

The Complication: Meghan’s Alleged “Boundary” With Camilla

Past reports complicate the picture. Radar Online previously claimed Meghan told Harry she “won’t share a room with Camilla, no matter the occasion,” calling it a “boundary” that palace aides view as a “deliberate barrier” to returning. Other sources say Meghan has “no plans to play nice” with Camilla if she returns to the UK, citing deep resentment over how Charles was treated during the Sussexes’ 2020 exit.

King Charles Caught in the Middle

King Charles has shown “some signs of wanting to mend fences,” but he and Camilla are “thought unlikely to see the Sussexes and their children” if a proposed US state visit goes ahead, per royal expert Richard Palmer. Still, reports claim Charles approved Harry’s plan to bring Meghan and the children to the UK, raising eyebrows since Prince William and Camilla are said to be reluctant.

Palace Position: No Comment, But “Wary”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on claims Camilla is wary of Meghan or on any planned meeting. Experts note the monarchy is prioritizing “institutional stability over family drama,” with Camilla and William seen as “ultimate gatekeepers” to any reunion.