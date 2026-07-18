Camilla sends heartfelt reply to Prince William and Kate

The royal family came together online for Queen Camilla 79th birthday, with not only birthday wishes from William and Kate, but an announcement made in honor of his wife from King Charles III.

A sweet royal exchange

To honor his step mother, Prince William and Kate re-shared her portrait on the official Prince and Princess of Wales joint account. The couple captioned the image, “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday!”

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A lovely photograph of the queen in royal blue was released to celebrate her milestone. Buckingham Palace used social media to post an update: “Thank you for all the kind wishes on Her Majesty’s 79th birthday.”

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The king’s royal highness posted his own birthday greeting with a touching caption: “Happy Birthday to The Queen!”

To celebrate his wife’s milestone birthday in style, King Charles also announced a new initiative centered on the National Literacy Trust- an organization for which Camilla serves as Patron. All children aged six and up will be gifted with an extra special Christmas copy of Katherine Rundell’s novel ‘Impossible Creatures’.