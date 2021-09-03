Campaign launched against underage drivers in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the orders of the Sindh High Court (SHC), police on Friday have launched action against the underage drivers in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic police Iqbal Dara has released notification regarding action against drivers below the age of 18 years. He has directed the traffic officials to launch a drive against the parents and the underage drivers in Karachi.

Dara said action would be taken against drivers below the age of 18 years and their parents.

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court had expressed serious resentment over the alarming number of road accidents of teenagers and directed the inspector general of police (IGP) and DIG-traffic to take steps to prevent underage bikers from coming on the roads.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar had asked the officials to hold a campaign across the province, particularly in the provincial metropolis, issuing warning to the parents of underage bikers that they would be held responsible if their kids were found on the roads riding bikes/motorcycles.

The bench had issued these directives while passing an order on the pre-arrest bail applications of two teenagers in a case pertaining to the death of another teenager in bike racing a few months ago.