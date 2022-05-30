‘Can call countrywide strikes if SC doesn’t order protection’: Imran Khan

Imran Khan unveils strategy if Supreme Court (SC) does not order protection of him and his followers who want to stage a protest in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced his strategy in case the Supreme Court does not order protection of their long march. PTI would organize shutter down strikes across the country, Imran Khan said.

In an interview with a private news channel, Imran Khan asked the SC to clarify whether it is possible for a citizen to protest peacefully or not. Are we living in a democracy or dictatorship? he asked.

The former Premier said that the country is at a pivotal point in history, any institution that does not fulfil its constitutional duty would be unmasked before the people. Are we really a democracy if the SC cannot protect our right to protest peacefully? he asked.

He said that they have several options if the SC does not order the protection of our right to protest. Over 2 million people would march toward Islamabad if we are deprived of our right to protest peacefully, he added.

Earleir, addressing a lawyers’ convention in Peshawar, the former premier had said that it was the responsibility of the judiciary and lawyers to uphold the rule and law in the country, or else the history would not forgive them.

