Can you find the curved line in this picture?

The social media users were confused when asked to find a curved line inside a square in an optical illusion picture.

The illusion picture was shared on the micro-blogging social media application by its user named Laurel Coons.

“Find the curved line … 🔁” the tweet read.

Find the curved line … 🔁 pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

The netizens came up with guesses with their comments while others expressed their confusion regarding the picture.

The Tiles are designed in such a way that gives an illusion of curved lines. If we see Tiles carefully they all are same, but placed in random manner. pic.twitter.com/1bTG0mG1id — Sahil Gupta (@Sahil___Gupta) December 21, 2021

Why can’t I see the sailboat?!?!? pic.twitter.com/949mErQiqR — Brandon Finn (@Beef319) December 21, 2021

No such thing as a curved line. pic.twitter.com/cmNMn42oRD — Travis (@TDH2O) December 21, 2021

We come across social media posts and websites that share puzzles and illusion images for the fans to have fun by finding all kinds of animals and things.

Earlier, an illusion picture – asking how many horses were in the picture – made rounds across the social media platforms as well.

The picture was shared by a US-based website Kids Environment Kids Health. Five horses can be seen as long as we focus on the image but the site claimed that it was supposed to be seven.

