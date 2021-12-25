Saturday, December 25, 2021
Can you find the curved line in this picture?

The social media users were confused when asked to find a curved line inside a square in an optical illusion picture.

The illusion picture was shared on the micro-blogging social media application by its user named Laurel Coons.

“Find the curved line … 🔁” the tweet read.

The netizens came up with guesses with their comments while others expressed their confusion regarding the picture.

We come across social media posts and websites that share puzzles and illusion images for the fans to have fun by finding all kinds of animals and things.

Earlier, an illusion picture – asking how many horses were in the picture – made rounds across the social media platforms as well.

horses, illusion picture, viral, picture

The picture was shared by a US-based website Kids Environment Kids Health. Five horses can be seen as long as we focus on the image but the site claimed that it was supposed to be seven.

