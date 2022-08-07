Guess the celeb: Can you identify the actor from this childhood picture?

Can you guess the celeb from this childhood picture of her? She is one of the leading female actors of Pakistan.

This time in ‘guess the celeb’, is one of the most pretty female actors that Pakistan’s showbiz industry ever had. The chubby cheeks of the gorgeous diva might confuse you, but can you not identify those naughty yet innocent eyes, which haven’t changed a bit? Not able to crack this one? Well, we have a few hints for you which will surely help you reach a guess. The actor has entertained us with an array of characters, ranging from a damsel in distress, and a bubbly girl next door, to even a negative character in her latest outing. The actor is married to a Canada-based doctor and is the mother to an adorable baby boy.

It is none other than the ‘Hasad’ star Arij Fatyma Jafri. Born in North Carolina, US, Arij with her family relocated to Pakistan during her teens. The celebrity started her career as a model, working in commercials and advertisements, and soon made her way to the small screen. Throughout her career span, Arij has entertained the audience with a series of stellar performances. Some of her notable work include, ‘Hasad’, ‘Aapke Liye’, ‘Khilona’, ‘Ishq Parast’ and ‘Meri Beti’.

Arij Fatyma Jafri tied the knot to Canadian physician Ozair Ali in 2017 and became a parent to a baby boy named Isa in 2020.

