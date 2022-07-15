Optical illusion: Can you spot the cat among women under 20 seconds?

Are you one of the most intelligent and genius brains that can spot a cat in this optical illusion under a time check of 20 seconds?

Undoubtedly, optical illusions are all the rage over the internet these days, and rightly so, as they are not only puzzling and entertaining but prove to be a great exercise to train those brains as well. In this latest optical illusion doing rounds over the internet, one has to look for a cat among a huge group of women. As they are dubbed to be the ‘mental gymnasium’ for human brains, the sharp ones trained well will be able to find the animal within the 20-second cap.

Managed to find it? No? Let’s get a closer look. Still not? Need a hint? It’s a grey-coloured cat next to a lady with a scarf.

Looking for the solution? Here you go. Were you able to locate it? Within the time limit? It’s fine if you couldn’t. The majority of people find it quite difficult to spot the animal despite the possible hints. The reason might be either its placement or the camouflaged colour scheme.

