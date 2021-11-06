Can you spot cat in this viral picture puzzle?

A spot-this picture shared on social media has left people scratching their heads.

There is a cat hiding in plain sight in the picture that features a window and a pink wall with red paint splashed on it.

There is no information about when and where the picture was taken. The photo was originally shared on Twitter with the caption: “There’s a cat in this picture….”

There’s a cat in this picture.. pic.twitter.com/pc8tMgUdLY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) November 3, 2021

Where is the cat? Could you spot it?

The picture is circulating on social media , garnering over 7,000 likes. Users had a hard time finding the feline while others were not even able to spot it.

