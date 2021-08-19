Can you spot the snake hidden in the bushes in this garden?

The snake catchers have exhibited the camouflage tactics of serpents by sharing an image on their Facebook page where they reached to capture the creature hidden in the bushes of an Australian garden.

The picture posted by Queensland-based Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 confused the netizens contrary to their claims for a ‘fairly easy one’ challenge to ‘Spot the Snake Sunday’.

The catchers have also asked users to name the location and species of the snake.

A person wrote on the picture, “If this is easy I have no chance with a hard one.” while another said, “If there is a snake in there, I certainly can’t see him.” One of the puzzled users commented, “Don’t see it and that’s blowing up screenshots.”

However, a person spotted the creature in the background, referring to the shape of a lamppost behind the hedge, The Sun reported. “Loch Ness monster in the background,” they joked.

Someone else added: “I would die in Australia because I would never see the snakes.”

Others were sure they’d spotted it at the bottom but were disappointed to be told that they’d actually circled a garden hose.

Some did manage to see past the reptile’s attempts at disguise and found him lurking on the right-hand side of the picture.

The Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers confirmed it was a Coastal Carpet Python – a species that doesn’t have venom but may cause a nasty injury with its mouthful of sharp teeth.

Carpet Pythons are common on the Sunshine Coast, and while most are around two metres in size, some can reach up to four metres.