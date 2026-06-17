Canada asks some new citizens to return citizenship certificates

Ottawa: The Canadian government has urged some new citizens to return their citizenship certificates, creating concern and uncertainty among affected individuals.

In recent weeks, several people who had already received proof of Canadian citizenship were contacted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and informed that their cases were being reopened for review.

Some had already obtained Canadian passports and Social Insurance Numbers and were preparing to relocate to Canada.

According to immigration publication CIC News, the affected individuals received letters stating that their citizenship claims, despite having been approved, were now “under review.”

The notices primarily involve people who obtained citizenship through descent following recent changes to Canada’s citizenship laws.

The development comes months after Canada expanded eligibility for citizenship by descent through legislative reforms that removed long-standing restrictions affecting people born outside the country to Canadian parents. The changes, which took effect in December 2025, significantly increased access to citizenship for descendants of Canadians living abroad.

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The policy shift triggered a sharp rise in applications for proof-of-citizenship certificates. CIC News reported earlier this month that processing times for some citizenship-related applications had increased to 15 months as application volumes surged following the legal changes.

While the review notices have caused concern among applicants, immigration experts note that a reopened review does not automatically mean citizenship will be revoked. Individuals are generally given an opportunity to provide additional documentation or clarification before a final decision is made.

Under Canadian law, citizenship can be revoked if it was obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, or the deliberate concealment of material facts. Revocation proceedings follow a formal process, and affected individuals retain the right to respond to concerns raised by authorities.

The latest developments highlight the growing pressures on Canada’s immigration system as authorities seek to balance expanded eligibility rules with the need to maintain the integrity of citizenship decisions.