Canada announces Express Entry Visa 2026 for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis can now apply for Canada’s Express Entry visa, as Canada is inviting skilled professionals from Pakistan and other countries to apply for permanent residence under its Express Entry immigration system.

Category-based rounds are designed to select applicants based on specific skills and experience, such as official language proficiency, work experience in designated occupations, and education.

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Currently, Canada is seeking applications from medical doctors, researchers, senior managers with Canadian work experience, French-speaking workers, healthcare and social services personnel, tradespersons, educators, STEM professionals, and those in transport occupations.

The government of Canada announces the targeted categories in advance, allowing eligible candidates to prepare their applications.

To be considered, candidates must first meet the general requirements of the Express Entry system and then qualify under one of the specified categories.

Once the rounds open, candidates who meet the category requirements are ranked, and the top-ranking individuals are invited to apply for permanent residence.

Once applications are submitted, eligible candidates are ranked, with top-ranking individuals receiving invitations to apply for permanent residence.

Eligible candidates are required to apply for the Express Entry within 60 days only.

The fee for applying for permanent residency has been set at 575 Canadian dollars.