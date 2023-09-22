Canada has Indian diplomats’ communications in Sikh leader’s murder probe: Report

The Canadian Authorities have conducted a lengthy investigation into the death of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar which has inflamed the relations with India, Citing an international media outlet.

The investigation involved both human and signal intelligence, including communications from Indian officials, including diplomats within Canada, quoting Canadian government sources.

It is worth mentioning here that that intelligence did not come solely from Canada, some of was provided by an undisclosed ally within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Among this diplomatic crisis, the Canadian authorities travel back and forth to India, seeking cooperation in the investigation.

The victim, Nijjar, was brutally murdered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C, Canada on June 18 and was reportedly being warned by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that he was at risk.

Canadian National Security and Intelligence Adviser, Jody Thomas, visited India in August and September, meanwhile his last visit was overlapped with a tense meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sources from Canada stated that upon questioned privately, no Indian official has denied the huge allegation at the central to this case. This claim suggests that there is evidence of Indian authorities involvement in the assassination of a Canadian citizen on a Canadian soil.

“I want to underline that the choice to bring forward these charges in the House of Commons was not taken lightly,” stated Trudeau in New York after participating in the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. “It was made with the extreme gravity.”

The Canadian officials has not yet disclosed the evidence in possesses and has hinted that it might be revealed during a potential legal proceedings in coming future.

India accuses Canada of sheltering terrorists

The dispute has strained the relationship between Canada and India, particularly at a time when the United States is actively seeking India as a potential ally.

The Indian government has expressed displeasure with Canada, conceiving that the Canada is providing refuge to Sikh Separatists, including Nijjar, whom India called a terrorist.

In view of the escalated dispute resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both Canada and India, furthermore the due to the increased tension, India has stopped processing visitor visas in Canada.

No exemption for allies on ‘actions like this’: U.S.

The story of the dispute has reflected internationally in no time, including in Washington DC. During the white house daily briefing, the journalist asked several questions about the India-Canada conflict.

The United States government has not confirmed or denied about the intelligence signals provided by the Five Eyes ally.

However, one of the senior officials in the U.S. government supported that the United States has been in frequent contact with Canadian authorities on this issue.