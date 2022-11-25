Canada invites 2000 immigration candidates in Express Entry draw

Canada invited 2,000 Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates to apply for permanent residence in the Express Entry draw, held on August 3.

The CEC is an immigration program aligned with the federal Express Entry system. It allows those who have work experience in Canada to become permanent residents. Candidates need to have at least one year of eligible work experience.

Candidates with Comprehensive Ranking System(CRS) scores of at least 533 were sent invitations. Candidates from the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and Canadian Experience Class(CEC) were eligible to be invited because there was no specific programme listed for this draw.

This draw’s minimum CRS requirement was nine points lower than the one that took place on July 20. In addition, 250 more applicants were invited in this draw than in the one before it, when 1,750 applicants were given an invitation to apply (ITA).

Since all-program draws resumed on July 6, 5, 250 Express Entry candidates have received ITAs.

Since these drawings had been put on hold for more than 18 months, only individuals qualified for permanent residency under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program were invited (PNP).

Through Express Entry, Canada expects to accept 55,900 permanent residents in 2022; by the end of 2024, that number will have increase to 111,500.

