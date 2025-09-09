Canada opens scholarship program 2026 for Pakistani students

Canada has announced the opening of applications for the Canada Graduate Research Scholarship 2026, inviting students from Pakistan and around the world to apply.

According to state news agency APP, successful candidates will receive financial support of CAD 40,000 per year for a maximum duration of three years.

The scholarship is open to both Canadian citizens and international students enrolled in PhD programs at Canadian universities.

As per the Canadian government, the deadline for applications is October 17, 2025. The scholarship is designed to foster research, innovation, creativity, and knowledge advancement by supporting outstanding young researchers.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must already be enrolled in a recognized PhD program in Canada.

Candidates must not have completed more than 36 months of doctoral studies by December 31, 2025.

Students in combined programs (such as MD/PhD, MA/PhD) are also eligible, provided their program includes a research thesis.

Applications must be submitted through the relevant Canadian institution.

The Canadian government emphasized that the program aims to attract talented researchers from across the globe.

