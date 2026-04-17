Canada T20 World Cup match under ICC corruption investigation

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating allegations of corruption involving Cricket Canada, one of which focuses on a game involving Canada from the recent men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the existence of the allegations emerged in a documentary ‘Corruption, Crime and Cricket’, produced by the fifth estate, a Canadian investigative documentary programme.

The documentary makes wide-ranging allegations of corruption and governance failures at Cricket Canada. As per the claim of corruption at the World Cup comes from Canada’s game against New Zealand.

Under scrutiny is the fifth over of New Zealand’s chase when the captain Dilpreet Bajwa came on to bowl. Bajwa, then 22, was appointed captain three weeks before the tournament began.

Primarily a batting allrounder who bowls offspin, Bajwa took the ball with New Zealand 35 for 2.

Canada had opened the bowling with pace in Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, but in a poor start, they conceded 15 and 14 runs respectively.

They switched to spin as early as the third over, when Saad bin Zafar came on and bowled a wicket maiden. Heyliger took a wicket in the next over – the fourth – and then Bajwa came on. He began the over with a no-ball, bowled a wide down the leg side and ended up conceding 15 off the over.

The other investigation stems from a recording of a telephone call involving then Canada coach Khurram Chohan, in which he claims that senior (now former) Cricket Canada board members put pressure on him to select certain players to the national side.

The audio was leaked last year and has been under ACU investigation since. The recording also contains claims of attempts to fix in matches, though those involve challenges in corroborating with actionable evidence.

“The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC,” Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

“Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it.

“Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC’s standard constitutional processes.

The documentary also interviews another former coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, who makes a similar claim on undue influence being applied on him in squad selections, in his case for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The fifth estate said the board tried “to force” Dassanayake to select certain players and when he didn’t, he was told his contract would be terminated. Dassanayake is suing Cricket Canada for wrongful dismissal.

Cricket Canada has faced administrative turmoil over the last year, most notably in the appointment and subsequent removal of former CEO Salman Khan.

Khan’s appointment had attracted ICC attention for failing to disclose prior criminal charges, and he has been charged with theft and fraud by Calgary Police. Khan has denied the claims. Earlier this month, Arvinder Khosa was elected board president, replacing Amjad Bajwa.

Canada’s players faced delayed payment of prize money due to them from the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the documentary claims that national players were uncontracted from July 2025 and then put on small retainers for four months leading up to this year’s T20 World Cup.

The documentary also explores the links of organised crime after a former player claimed he was threatened. That investigation, Ephgrave told the fifth estate, is beyond the ACU’s remit. “I am aware of some allegations. That very much is a domestic matter for whenever that is taking place. And very much a law enforcement responsibility,” Ephgrave said in the documentary.