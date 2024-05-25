Canada tightens student visa rules

Following the surge in the rate of immigrants, a province in Canadian, Prince Edward Islands (PEI), changed some of the rules.

Due to this recent change in immigration policy, the hundreds of international students are facing deportation, forcing them to hold a protest to revise the immigration rules.

On the other hand, the residents of the PEI province, revealed the reason behind the policy change and why the smallest province in Canada don’t want any more immigrants.

As the hundreds of immigrants arriving in the province, the locals are facing issues with housing, healthcare and jobs in the PEI, expressing that their opportunities are being taken away by the immigrants, resulting in the 25 percent cut in the resident permits of foreigners.

The PEI premier unveiled a new policy to reduce the number of international migrants seeking permanent residency through the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP).

The policy will now shift focus to healthcare, childcare and construction section rather than the service, food and retail.

However, Canada has historically been welcoming to immigrants, there is now a backlash from Canadian nationals, specifically towards young individuals on student visa.

Many locals believed that the student visas are being misused as a shortcut to permanent residency and citizenship, leading to concerns that opportunities are being taken away.

In a recent episode of “Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner,” several locals from PEI expressed their views, revealing that their opposition to Indian students stems from these perceived issues.

“One of the things that people don’t realise is, we are not against these people. PEI is full. We are tapped out. I’m not saying never bring migrants back to Canada,” one man told Faulkner, a journalist with Toronto-based True North.

What is happening in the Prince Edward Islands is symptomatic of the problem that most Canadian provinces are facing.