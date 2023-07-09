Canadian airline intends to start Pakistan operations soon

KARACHI: Canadian private airline Zara Airways will start direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan this year, CEO Zara Airways Syed Quli said Sunday.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Quli said that airline was seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government before it can start operations.

He further said that the airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The CEO further said that airliner will use two Boeing 777 aircraft initially and may increase the number of aircraft depending on demand.

It is pertinent to mention here that the launch of Zara Airways is a boost for the Pakistani aviation industry.

In recent months, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress to operate flights in Pakistan.

Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa. The route was previously suspended in 2004.