CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 22, 2025

OTTAWA/KARACHI-November 22, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has declined to 199.02 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from 200.22 PKR on November 15.

This latest drop extends a series of subtle shifts, with recent rates at 200.71 PKR on October 25, 200.84 PKR on October 11, 201.61 PKR on October 4, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 199.02 PKR to an average of 200.8142, reflecting a -0.60% decrease today.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is driven by factors like interest rate adjustments, inflation patterns, and global trade flows. Canada’s economy, fueled by its natural resources such as oil and timber, generally bolsters the CAD, but today’s fall to 199.02 PKR could be tied to minor market tweaks or broader economic signals. At the same time, Pakistan’s PKR is under strain from elevated inflation, political instability, and external debt concerns, which heightens the volatility in this currency pair. Tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are handy for catching the most current rates.

The slide to 199.02 PKR makes Canadian goods, like machinery or agricultural items, a bit easier on the wallet for Pakistani importers, which might open up new trade avenues. On the downside, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD remittances to PKR could face a slight hit to value, trimming their families’ spending power back home. For businesses and investors handling Canada-Pakistan deals, this movement is something to track, as it might nudge financial strategies. Real-time updates from platforms like Wise can keep you one step ahead.

Recent CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has varied between 199.02 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, averaging 200.4754. This week, the rate topped out at 200.22 PKR on November 15 before today’s dip, showing a -0.60% change. These ups and downs emphasize why forex tracking matters so much for travelers, investors, or businesses tied to trade between Canada and Pakistan. Pulling historical data from solid sources can really sharpen your planning.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), or the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, overseen by the Bank of Canada. Its reliability draws from the nation’s resource-heavy economy and steady financial approaches.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and frequently deals with local economic hurdles alongside worldwide market swings. If you’re wiring money overseas, heading on a trip, or dipping into investments, getting a handle on these currencies is vital for handling the CAD to PKR exchange scene.