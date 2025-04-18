Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 18, 2025

Karachi, April 18, 2025: The Canadian dollar (CAD) has seen a slight increase against the Pakistani rupee (PKR), trading at 202.72 PKR compared to the previous rate of 202.20 PKR. The upward movement reflects shifts in global currency markets and economic factors influencing both nations.

1 Canadian Dollar= 202.72 Pakistani Rupee

Valuation Process

Currency valuations are determined by supply and demand dynamics in the foreign exchange market. The Canadian dollar’s rise can be attributed to multiple factors, including stronger crude oil prices (as Canada is a major oil exporter), positive economic data from Canada, or a slight dip in the Pakistani rupee due to domestic inflation or trade deficits. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows, and import-export balance also play a crucial role in determining the PKR’s strength.

Impact on Overseas Pakistanis

For Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending remittances back home, this appreciation means slightly better returns for their money. A stronger CAD translates to more rupees per dollar, benefiting families relying on foreign funds. However, for students or travelers from Pakistan heading to Canada, the cost of education and living may inch higher as they need more PKR to buy Canadian dollars.

About the Currencies

Canadian Dollar (CAD): The official currency of Canada, issued by the Bank of Canada. It is one of the world’s most traded currencies, heavily influenced by commodity prices, particularly oil, given Canada’s status as a major energy exporter.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The national currency of Pakistan, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is sensitive to political stability, economic policies, and external debt pressures.

The slight uptick in CAD/PKR highlights the interconnected nature of global economies, where shifts in one nation’s currency can have ripple effects across borders. Analysts will continue monitoring trends to assess long-term implications for trade and remittance flows.